Iran-Europe int’l webinar of cardiologists kicks off in Mashad

The scientific secretary of the event Mahmoud Shabestari said over the last three years, Razavi Hospital hosted the event in person but due to the outbreak of coronavirus it is held online.

Participants discuss the latest information and methods for diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Doing 12 online operations (eight ones in Iran and 4 others in Italy) are among programs of thee webinar.

Experts from Italy, Germany, Belgium, India, the Switzerland, US, Spain, Turkey and Iran attended the event.

