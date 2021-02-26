COVID-19 claims 69 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 8,103 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 592 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 69 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,899.

Lari noted that 1,379,922 patients out of a total of 1,615,184 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,720 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 112 million people across the world, of whom over 2,490,000 people have lost their lives.

