Iran negotiating transfer of Iranian’s corpse from Pakistan

Tehran, Feb 26, IRNA – Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that Iranian officials are talking to Pakistanis in order to pave the way for delivering of an Iranian’s body, who was killed in Pakistan’s border area.

According to the Department of Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khatibzadeh noted that the issue of delivering of an Iranian citizen’s body to Iran is being discussed between Pakistani and Iranian border officials.

He added that the joint border officials and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will decide on the transfer of the boy based on the result of negotiations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s media reported that some skirmishes happened between Iranian fuel smugglers and border forces in a border point.

