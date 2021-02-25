Iran urges parties in Armenia to exercise self-restraint

According to the Armenian constitution, the chief of staff of the armed forces can be appointed and removed by the president on the proposal of the head of state. If the president does not sign the prime minister's proposal, it will be implemented automatically within 15 days.

Following the Armenian army's request for the resignation of the country's prime minister, Premier Nikol Pashinyan called the move a military coup and announced that he would address the people at Republic Square in Yerevan.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia said in a statement that it expresses its strong protest against the dismissal of the first deputy Chief of General Staff for irrational reasons and declares that this decision was taken without considering the national and governmental interests of Armenia and is based on personal feelings. For this country, such a decision is an anti-government and irresponsible step.

Earlier, Armenia president had removed the First Deputy Chief of General Staff on the proposal of the country's prime minister.

Armenia prime minister ordered the army to keep up their work and safeguard the country's borders.

Pashinyan also called on the Armenian Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Gasparyan to resign voluntarily.

Rallies of supporters and opponents of the Armenian prime minister are being held in Yerevan, and clashes between them occur from time to time.

