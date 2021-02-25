COVID-19 claims 94 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 8,206 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, Lari said.

She added that with the 94 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,830.

Lari noted that 1,372,308 patients out of a total of 1,607,081 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,712 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 112 million people across the world, from whom over 2,490,000 people have lost their lives.

