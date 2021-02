In his message, President Rouhani described Tehran-Kuwait City relations as historical and deep in cultural and religious fields.

Rouhani also congratulated Kuwaiti people on the occasion.

Iranian president hoped that bilateral brotherly ties would grow under the shadow on unity and intimacy.

At the end of his message, the president wished prosperity, health and success for the Kuwaiti people.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish