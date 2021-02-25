Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 25

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif urges South Korea to provide Iran with access to blocked money

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday said that over the past two and a half years Tehran-Seoul relations have been influenced by South Korea's “illegal” measures, urging Seoul to immediately change its approach toward releasing Tehran’s frozen assets.

- Terror operation foiled in NW Iran

A terror operation in the southern parts of West Azerbaijan Province, in northwest of Iran, has been foiled by the country’s Ministry of Intelligence cooperating with provincial security forces, a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

- Netanyahu now resorting to ‘bigoted lies to conjure Iranophobia’: Khatibzadeh

Iran has reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s most recent allegations, saying he is desperately resorting to “bigoted lies” to promote Iranophobia.

