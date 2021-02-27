Iraqi president calls for collective resolve to fight ISIS terrorism

Addressing a meeting of US Brookings Institution, he added that during the era of Saddam Hussein, Iraq had turned into a problem for the region and the entire world.

Noting that all Iraq's neighbors should respect its sovereignty and independence, he said that stability in Iraq can help the situation in Syria, which is very important. Stability in Iraq will mean less conflict with Turkey and Iran.

Salih also called for collective resolve with the neighbors to fight terrorism and extremism and participation to modernize economic infrastructures.

Reiterating that Iraq is committed to liberating its entire territory from ISIS, he added that regardless of the US government's decision, Iraq is committed to fighting ISIS to bring terrorism to an end.

He called for regional and international co-operation to fight terrorism, saying that without cooperation of the neighboring states to counter the challenge of extremism and the terrorist groups throughout the Middle East, the humanitarian plight will not end.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish