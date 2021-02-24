Iran, Nakhchivan review academic cooperation

During the meeting, Hosseini congratulated Azerbaijan Republic on its success in retaking its occupied lands and highlighted Iran's principled stances in this respect.

Chancellor of Nakhchivan State University Alborz Isayev hailed improving relations, saying that the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian parliamentary delegation to the autonomous republic were major steps in deepening friendly and brotherly relations, especially in the cultural and scientific spheres.

Describing collaboration with the Iranian universities including Tehran and Tabriz universities, he said that operation of the Persian language training center in the Oriental Languages ​​Department of the university shows the significance of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Both officials also called for promoting academic cooperation in various fields.

