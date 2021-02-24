Iran foils terror operation in NW province

The statement said that the two members of the terrorist team that was planning to carry out an assassination plan were killed in the clash with the security forces on Tuesday afternoon.

It added that the team was affiliated to a terror group based in northern Iraq.

The team was to implement a terror attack in Piranshahr, located near Iraqi borders, adding that two Kalashnikov machine guns, grenades, and other ammunition were seized from them.

