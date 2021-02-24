Feb 24, 2021, 8:40 PM
Iran foils terror operation in NW province

Oroumiyeh, Feb 24, IRNA – Public relations office of the Ministry of Intelligence of Iran announced on Wednesday that in cooperation with provincial security forces, it has foiled a terror operation in the southern parts of West Azerbaijan Province, northwestern Iran.

The statement said that the two members of the terrorist team that was planning to carry out an assassination plan were killed in the clash with the security forces on Tuesday afternoon.

It added that the team was affiliated to a terror group based in northern Iraq.

The team was to implement a terror attack in Piranshahr, located near Iraqi borders, adding that two Kalashnikov machine guns, grenades, and other ammunition were seized from them.  

