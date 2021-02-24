UN rapporteur unauthorized to comment on Ukraine crash incident

In reaction to the comments made by the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard, Khatibzadeh said that she is not authorized to comment on the issue according to the mission of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial and arbitrary killings referred to in Resolution 44.5 of the Human Rights Council.

There are clear-cut and precise legal and technical frameworks in international law to address the issue, he pointed out.

He went on to say that her immature and unreasonable interference in the issue may have a non-constructive effect on legal processes.

Numerous cases have been raised by Callamard, which show that the information provided to her was distorted information, mixed with numerous errors, bias, and irrelevant, he added.

