4.5-degree aftershock jolts Sisakht, southwestern Iran

Tehran University's Geophysics Institute registered the epicenter of the tremor 10 kilometers depth of the earth level at 51.41 longitudes, 30.9 latitude.
The quake occurred at 12:23 local time (08:53 GMT).
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the city in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on February 17.
After the quake which damaged houses in Sisakht City, over 10,000 people were provided shelter there.
Rescue teams are at the scene, according to provincial officials.
