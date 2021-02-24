EU Troika criticizes Iran for revocation of voluntary Additional Protocol

The EU Troika said in a statement that they support a newly understanding between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA on the continuation of necessary inspections and verification in Iran.

According to the statement, which has been published at the UK Foreign Secretary official website, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain expressed their regret for the fact that Iran stopped implementation of the Additional Protocol and clarification measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Without any mention of clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by the United States, the joint statement added that "Iran's measures are violating its commitments under the JCPOA and it reduces IAEA Safeguards system significantly."

The three European signatories to the JCPOA depicted the nature of Iran's decision as "dangerous," stipulating that the measure will limit the IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear sites as well as access to information concerning the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

The statement said that the three foreign ministers appreciate efforts made by Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and its secretariat for inspections and verification of Iran's nuclear obligations under the current JCPOA, which have been underlined during the director general's visit to Tehran on February 20-21.

The EU Troika called on Iran to reverse all remedial measures, which lead to the decrease of clarification, and to have a complete and punctual collaboration with the IAEA, emphasizing, "We want to keep the JCPOA alive and support current diplomatic efforts to reach a negotiation-oriented solution, which provides Iran and the US with the opportunity to fully observe their JCPOA commitments."

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran halted the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol under the JCPOA in order to abide by a law verified by the Iranian Parliament, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, sent a letter to the director general of the IAEA announcing Tehran's decision in this respect on February 15.

He said that Iran is going to implement the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions, noting that future cooperation with IAEA will continue merely based on the Safeguards Agreement until when the other signatories to the JCPOA lift sanctions tangibly and practically to prepare the ground for Iran's return to its commitments.

Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi and Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks on Sunday. The IAEA director general and Iranian officials released a joint statement underlining that necessary inspections and verification by the international organization will continue for more three months.

