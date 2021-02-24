Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 24

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran FM slams foreign meddling, arms sales in region

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed Western countries for their unjustified presence and intervention in the Middle East and for selling weapons to regional regimes.

Speaking at a conference in Tehran on Iran’s legal and international claims related to the eight-year Iraqi-imposed war on Iran during the 1980s, Zarif said United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 598 (1987) includes an important Article on regional security that was added to the document at the request of the Islamic Republic.

-- NDF allocates €200m for promoting exports to Africa

Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF) opened a €200 million credit line for the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to use for developing exports of goods and services to African states.

The fund was allocated as part of a $2-billion support package which was dedicated by NDF for developing the country’s non-oil exports, Farzad Piltan, the director general of TPO’s Office of Arabian and African Countries said.

-- Iran launches over 900km of new energy pipelines

Iran expanded its energy pipeline network by 933 kilometers as the country aims to reduce costs related to the transportation of oil and gas products.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh inaugurated three new pipelines to bring the total length of the country’s energy pipeline network to 13,000 kilometers.

-- Iran Stops Implementing Additional Protocol

Iran confirmed it had begun implementing new restrictions on inspections by the UN nuclear agency Tuesday after the United States failed to lift economic sanctions by a weekend deadline.

Officials announced plans to cease implementation of the so-called "Additional Protocol,” a confidential agreement between Tehran and the IAEA reached as part of the landmark nuclear accord. The agreement grants the UN inspectors enhanced powers to visit nuclear facilities and watch Iran’s program.

-- Leader’s Clear-Cut Emphasis on Iran’s Nuclear Rights

After the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s decisive remarks Monday on Iran’s nuclear rights and requirements, there should be no doubts on the Islamic Republic’s clear cut approach towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), which the US blatantly breached well before expiry of its term and which the West European regimes consider as a mere pressure lever to cheat the Iranian people.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei minced no words when he told members of the Assembly of Experts: "We are determined to develop our nuclear capabilities in line with the needs of the country. For this reason, Iran’s enrichment will not be limited to 20%, and we will take whatever action is necessary for the country. For example, for developing nuclear propulsion and other activities, we may even increase enrichment to 60%.”

-- Iran, Syria Friendly Match Confirmed

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has confirmed the friendly match with Syria in Tehran. Team Melli will take on the Syrian football team on March 30 at the Azadi Stadium.

Iran and Syria are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Iran is scheduled to play Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq, respectively at the Qualifications.

-- Virus causes $5.2 billion damage to Iran’s tourism, minister says

Iran’s tourism industry has suffered a loss of some 220 trillion rials (about $5.2 billion at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister said on Tuesday.

“Iran’s tourism has suffered some 220 trillion rials due to corona pandemic so far…. and we hope that with the production of domestic vaccines, tourism will flourish in 1400 [the new Iranian calendar year which begins on March 21],” Ali-Asghar Mounesan said.

-- Joint wind farm to be inaugurated on Iran-Afghanistan border

Head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has announced the inauguration of a huge wind farm project on the border of Iran and Afghanistan in near future, IRNA reported.

According to Mohammad Satakin, 25-megawatt (MW) capacity of the joint project, which is considered one of the biggest wind farms in the world, will be put into operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20) while another 25-MW capacity is scheduled to be inaugurated in early next year.

