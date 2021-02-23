Iran, Norway stress cooperation on using clean energy

Hanachi said that Tehran favours mutual cooperation with Oslo in the field of clean energy through construction of solar cells and using electric vehicles.

The two sides stressed deep-rooted good cooperation between Iran and Norway in various fields.

Pointing to Tehran's role as one of the metropolises that can lead the fight against pollution and environmental challenges, Hauge said that Norway tends to work with Tehran municipality on air and soil pollution as environmental challenges.

Referring to Norway's good experiences in electrifying the urban transport fleet and manufacturing solar panels, he went on to say that Oslo is eager to transfer these experiences to Tehran.

