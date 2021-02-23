Iran among 5 states with highest rate of qualitative growth in articles

Deputy Science, Research and Technology Minister Gholam Hossein Rahimi Sherbaf said that currently, Iranian researchers' articles have ranked 15th in the most prestigious international database in the world.

Iran's scientific promotion from rank five to one in the region, climbing to 16th place from 58th place inthe world in the field of nanotechnology, upgrading from 52nd to 17th in the world in biochemistry and biomolecular sciences are among the accomplishments of the Iranian scholars, he added.

Earlier, Rahimi has said that Iranian scientists produce 2 percent of the world's prestigious scientific articles.

