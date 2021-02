Due to the closure of several official borders, the number of entrances from the Bashmaq crossing border has increased dramatically, Mohammad Ebrahim Zarei said.

Only Iranians who are currently in Iraq have the right to enter the country, he said, adding that they will be quarantined at the border for two weeks.

Bashmaq is a village in Khav and Mirabad Rural District, Marivan County, Kordestan Province.

