Feb 23, 2021, 2:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84241008
0 Persons

Tags

COVID-19 claims 91 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

COVID-19 claims 91 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, Feb 23, IRNA – Some 91 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 59,663, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

Some 8,330 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 782 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 91 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,663.

Lari noted that 1,358,541 patients out of a total of 1,590,605  infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,696 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 111 million people across the world, from whom over 2,450,000 people have lost their lives.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =