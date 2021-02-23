Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 23

** IRAN DAILY

-- Unity among sanctions-hit countries only way to counter US unilateralism: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said unity among the countries that have been targeted by US sanctions is the only way to counter “unilateral and illegal” measures taken by Washington.

Rouhani made the remarks in a Sunday phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he announced Tehran’s support for Ankara in the face of US sanctions.

-- Annual exports of petroleum products quadrupled in seven years: Minister

Iran’s annual exports of petroleum products quadrupled in seven years, said the oil minister.

In the previous calendar year, which ended on March 19, 2020, Iran exported 23 million tons of the products; whereas, in 2012, the figure stood at 5.9 million tons, added Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Monday in an address to a ceremony to inaugurate a number of national projects for transfer, distribution and storage of petroleum products.

-- Envoy: Swiss companies willing to invest in Iran

Switzerland’s ambassador to Tehran expressed his country’s enthusiasm for trade cooperation with Iran and investments in the country.

In a meeting with an Iranian vice president, Markus Leitner said Swiss companies seek to invest in Iran.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Lawmakers Protest Government Agreement With IAEA

Iranian lawmakers protested on Monday against a government decision to permit "necessary” monitoring by the UN nuclear agency for up to three months, saying the move broke a law mandating an end to the agency’s snap inspections this week.

"The government has no right to decide and act arbitrarily,” said Mojtaba Zolnour, chairman of the parliament’s national security committee. "This arrangement is an insult to the parliament.”

Iran has been gradually reducing the level of its compliance with a 2015 nuclear pact since then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

-- Ayatollah Jannati Re-Elected as Head of Experts Assembly

Members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Monday re-elected Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati as the chairman of the body, which is empowered to appoint and dismiss the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and supervise his performance.

They also re-elected Ayatollah Muhammad Ali Movahedi Kermani as the first deputy and Ebrahim Raisi, who is also the head of the Judiciary, as the second deputy of the assembly.

-- Iranian Athletes Preparing for World Deaf Wrestling Championship

Iranian deaf Greco Roman wrestlers have started their training sessions to prepare for the upcoming international wrestling championships.

The cadet and junior deaf wrestlers held the first session of their 10-day training camp in the western city of Sanandaj, Kordestan province, on Sunday. The Iranian athletes will prepare themselves for the World Deaf Wrestling Championship, which will be held in Trabzon, Turkey, in May-June.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Zarif warns Israeli attack on Iran will be suicidal

Iranian Foreign Minister warned Israel against any attack on Iran, saying that such a move would amount to “committing suicide.”

In an interview with the Lebanese television network Al Manar, Zarif said, “If Israel attacks Iran, this will amount to committing suicide.” He said Iran’s goal in Syria is to combat terrorism, calling on Israel to stop supporting terrorism.

-- Iran’s non-oil trade stands at $65.5b in 11 months

Iran has traded 134 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $65.5 billion in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-February 18, 2021), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

As reported by IRIB, during the mentioned period, 103 million tons of commodities worth $31.2 billion were exported to foreign destinations, while about 30.8 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $34.3 billion were imported, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said.

-- Gigantic kilim carpet unveiled in southern Iran

A gigantic handwoven kilim carpet was unveiled on Sunday during an official ceremony held in the town of Ghirokarzin, southern Iran.

“The kilim carpet, measuring 84 square meters (14 by 6 meters), was made in 35 days by eight prominent local weavers,” Ghirokarzin’s tourism chief, Mohamadjafar Ebrahimqiri said, IRIB reported. The colorful kilim carpet was made to order by Qatar, the official said, addressing the unveiling ceremony attended by Ghirokarzin’s governor and a host of local officials and craftspeople.

