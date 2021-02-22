Supreme Leader advises Majlis, Gov't to cooperate in unison 

Supreme Leader made the remarks at the 8th summit of the 5th round of the Assembly of Experts was held on Monday.

Commenting on the strategic law of sanctions removal passed by Majlis, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the law should be carefully followed as it is “good”.

He described the remarks made by the US, and three European countries on Iran, as arrogant and unfair.

The result of this will be nothing but being obnoxious, Supreme Leader further noted.

The Islamic Republic will not step back from its logical positions on the nuclear issue and Iran will increase uranium enrichment to 60% if needed.

The members of the assembly met with the Supreme Leader at the end of the event.

The meeting was held observing health protocols in Imam Khomeini Mosque, downtown Tehran.

