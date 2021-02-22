Iran only Middle Eastern permanent member of CIRED: Official

In the opening of the 8th CIRED conference, which is held online, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr said that the permanent members of CIRED are mostly European countries and the only non-European members are the US, China, and Iran.

Iran, alongside countries like the UK, Austria, France, and Estonia, is the permanent member of CIRED, he said, adding that CIRED was established by Belgium and the UK in 1967 for increasing distribution skills and expansion of business.

Saying that the conference has been held since 1991, Rakhshanimehr said that the current conference has received 675 articles, 243 of which will be presented.

The event started today in presence of Iran's Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri.

