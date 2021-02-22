Feb 22, 2021, 2:46 PM
Iran closes passenger terminals on four border posts with Iraq

Tehran, Feb 22, IRNA – Iran has closed passenger terminals to and from Iraq on four border customs posts, spokesman of Customs Administration of Iran Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday.

The restrictions are taking place as COVID-19 conditions have exacerbated in Iraq over the past weeks and the new variant of the coronavirus is circulating in the country, the spokesman said.

Passenger terminals have been closed in Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Tamarchin and Kileh border terminals and Mehran border post is due to shut down on Tuesday, Latifi added.    

However, the border customs offices are open to commerce so that traders and businesspersons from both countries can carry out border trade observing health protocols.

