Spokesman: Majlis Law effective in context of Iran-IAEA agreement

What happened last night (on February 21) was totally to respect the Majlis Law, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

After his arrival in Iran on Sunday and his talks with Iranian officials, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi released a joint statement on agreement to continue with cooperation and mutual trust.

Iran had voluntarily accepted the Additional Protocol which guaranteed the IAEA intrusive inspections. The Additional Protocol has not been included in the context of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but the legislative body passed a law to stop the voluntary acceptance of the Additional Protocol, Iranian Foreign Minister has said recently.

As the spokesman stressed, voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol will stop, but some necessary inspections are underway within the framework of Safeguards Agreements up to next three months.

According to Joint Statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran) agreed to further reinforce their cooperation and enhance mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and the Additional Protocol (AP) thereto, which is provisionally applied by Iran since 16 January 2016.

About details of visit of IAEA chief to Tehran, the spokesman said Grossi and Iranian officials held technical talks which brought significant diplomatic and technical achievement.

Iran's Salehi and his team made great efforts to reach an agreement with IAEA in line with the Majlis Law, Khatibzadeh noted.

Some agreements on verification were reached based on the Safeguards Agreement, he said, referring to use of cameras to tape-record as one item of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the tape records will not be handed to the IAEA, he added.

He said that the AEOI will release technical aspects of the agreement with IAEA today or tomorrow.

About claim that new Iran-IAEA agreement has been against the Majlis Law, the spokesman said "What implemented was completely in line with the Majlis Law."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish