Regional Electricity Conference opens in Tehran

Encouraging researchers, managers and experts to provide applied articles, inspiring managers and experts to carry out scientific and practical activities in accordance with the knowledge of the day and the global approach to energy and documenting its outcome as an article, and creating an appropriate and motivational atmosphere for managers and experts to promote the scientific and practical going activities and authentic scientific communities around the world are of the goals of 8th Regional Conference on Electricity Distribution.

Attracting more participation of graduate and postgraduate students to choose applied thesis in the field of electricity distribution industry, encouraging managers and experts in distribution companies to investigate the problems of their respective companies, provide appropriate solutions and document them and encouraging managers, experts, and students to provide applicable projects for the growth and dynamism of the electricity distribution industry based on the geographical, social, and climate conditions of each region are of other goals of the conference.

The secretariat of the international event, with careful survey, grants the regional holding permission of the event to some countries.

