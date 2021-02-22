Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 22

** IRAN DAILY

-- Restrictions in SW Iran as more cases of UK variant coronavirus found

While Iran has managed to keep the daily death toll from the coronavirus below 100 for the seventh week in a row, a mutated strain of the virus first found in the UK is infecting more people in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Officials said on Sunday that the situation in Khuzestan is worsening with a growing number of people becoming infected with the mutated variant of the coronavirus.

--Iran, Oman to hold trade opportunities webinar

The international department of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will hold a webinar on investigating the opportunities and potentials for trade between Iran and Oman on Tuesday.

The online event will be attended by the members of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, some representatives of provincial chambers of commerce, as well as the chairmen of different unions and associations.

-- NDF share of oil revenues in budget bill set at 38%

The Iranian Parliament on Sunday stipulated that the share of the National Development Fund (NDF) from the country’s oil and gas export revenues in the budget bill for the next Iranian year (starting March 21) would be 38 percent if crude oil exports surpass one million barrels per day (mbd).

According to a decision approved by lawmakers on Sunday, in the event of exporting one million barrels per day (mbd) of oil and gas condensate, the NDF share would be reduced to 20 percent, however, the 18-percent gap will be considered the government’s debt to NDF and should be settled in the future.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Official: Iranian Vaccine Against COVID 90% Effective

Iran says its primary vaccine candidate against COVID-19 is 90-percent effective based on preliminary results.

Muhammad Reza Salehi, who heads clinical trials for COVIran Barekat, told the government-funded Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that immunogenicity tests on 35 of the volunteers who took part in the first phase of human trials of the vaccine showed better-than-expected results.

-- Iran-Led Resistance Axis, Solution for Everybody

Hezbollah says "participation in the Iran-led resistance axis” is the best means of defeating the trend of betrayal of the Palestinian cause, which has seen many regional states normalizing their relations with the occupying regime of Israel.

The Lebanese resistance movement’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks late Saturday, addressing a conference hosted by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that focused on confronting the normalization trend.

"The solution is for everybody to participate in the resistance axis that the Islamic Republic is leading against the American-Zionist project,” he said, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar television network.

--IAEA Cameras to Be Shut Off From Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said Sunday the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency would be shut off to follow a law passed by parliament.

"This is not a deadline for the world. This is not an ultimatum,” Zarif told English-language broadcaster Press TV in an interview aired during IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit. "This is an internal domestic issue between the parliament and the government.”

"We have a democracy. We are supposed to implement the laws of the country. And the parliament adopted legislation — whether we like it or not.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian army produces domestic radar system

Two home-grown defense products, namely the Bahman radar system and the Nejat mobile operating room, were unveiled on Saturday.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, Commander of the Army's Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base, and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari participated in the unveiling ceremony of the two indigenous defense products. General Sabahi Fard said the Bahman radar system has been manufactured by Iranian specialists.

--First volume of unabridged Azerbaijani dictionary published in Ardebil

The first volume of an unabridged Azerbaijani dictionary bearing words beginning with the letter “A” was unveiled on Saturday during a ceremony in Ardebil, one of the Iranian cities with Azerbaijani-speaking people.

A number of Ardebil provincial officials attended the ceremony organized at the Shiekh Safieddin Ardebili Complex. In addition, several scholars from the Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey also attended the meeting virtually.

-- Eco-lodge units inaugurated in northern Iran

-A total of 21 eco-lodge units have recently been inaugurated in the northern province of Gilan, a local official announced on Sunday.

A budget of 600 billion rials ($14.2 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the construction of the eco-lodges, which are expected to develop tourism in the region, Reza Hassanpour said.

Establishing these eco-lodge units is estimated to generate 100 job opportunities directly for the locals, the official added.

