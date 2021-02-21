Export of Iran’s hand-woven carpet rise 14% despite sanctions

Rafe’ made the remarks at the 23rd Handwoven Carpet Exhibition in Esfahan, noting that Iran witnessed the rise in the area despite the imposed sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.

The quality of Iranian carpet is second to none in the world of carpets, she further noted.

To preserve the brand of the Iranian carpet in the market, some measures are being taken, she added.

She called on the domestic centers to help prepare the necessary raw material, noting that this action will make Iran become independent to this end.

In 2019, the entire value of the exported handwoven carpets to the world stood at 800 million dollars, 73 million dollars of which was the share of Iran, Farahnaz Rafe’ has told IRNA.

The latest edition of the Handwoven Carpet Exhibition kicked off in Esfahan today.

