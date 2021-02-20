Dogharoun border terminal resume normal activities: Iranian Cmdr

Referring to the effective role of border guards in facilitating the provision of relief services in the explosion incident of Islam Qala customs in Afghanistan, Brigadier-General Goudarzi said that traffic at the Dogharoun border terminal is normal and safe.

He added that fortunately, by controlling the fire in the Customs of Islam Qala, Afghanistan, and the aggregation and transfer of relief forces from Afghanistan to Iran by border guards, as well as re-establishing order and security in this region, activities on the Dogharoun border have now returned to normal.

On February 13, the explosion of fuel tankers at a customs post in Afghanistan’s border town of Islam Qala near the Iranian border did not cause any loss of life in the Dogharoun border of Iran.

