Supreme Leader: Islamic Revolution gives important role to youth

The message was read by Hojatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi, the representative of Ayatollah Khamenei in university students’ affairs in Europe.

The importance of the role in progress of the country becomes more visible every day, said Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that in the coronavirus pandemic, like many other issues, the Iranian youths’ resolve, motivation and hope have brought on progress in scientific and practical achievements.

Calling the role one of the greatest glories that has been pinned to the chest of the Iranian youth, he went on to urge the Iranian youth to obtain more scientific, religious, and ethical qualifications and prepare to play the role in the country.

