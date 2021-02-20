Iran, Iraq border to be closed: Minister

To control the coronavirus outbreak in Khouzestan province, Iran's borders with Iraq will be closed and commuting to the province is not allowed, Rahmani Fazli pointed out.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 68 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 59,409,

Iran’s Center for Contagious Decease Control on Wednesday announced the details of the COVID-19 vaccination program, according to which 60 million Iranians would receive 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in a year.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish