President rules out counterrevolutionary propaganda on handling anti-corona campaign

Addressing the anti-COVID19 national committee meeting on Saturday, Rouhani said that the government decided to inform people of coronavirus spread in Iran since emergence of the pandemic in Iran.

He noted that Iran was among countries which released the latest updates with regard to coronavirus every 24 hours.

Iranians have not experienced such a virus which has affected the entire world overr the last 100 years.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani appreciated the medical staff for their devotion and tireless efforts.

Referring to Iran's self-sufficiency in producing medical equipment, he said over 35 million masks are now produced and distributed.

He noted that 5,700 knowledge-based companies are currently active in Iran.

Iran was the only country in the world which was under the pressure of sanctions amid pandemic, he said.

