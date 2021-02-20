Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran urges US to lift all sanctions after Biden rescinds Trump claim

Iran’s foreign minister urged the new US administration to unconditionally lift all sanctions imposed on Iran under former US president Donald Trump after the US retreated from some of Trump’s anti-Iran measures.

“US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday, hours after the Biden administration rescinded Trump’s alleged restoration of UN sanctions on Iran back in September, which fell short of garnering enough support at the UN Security Council in the first place.

-- Iran rolls out four metal, trade projects

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated four major metal and trade projects in the country as his administration presses ahead with plans to diversify the economy away from oil revenues.

The projects came on line on Thursday in a ceremony at Rouhani’s office where he used a videoconference call to roll them out.

-- Iran seeks 20% share of neighboring states’ imports

Iran set a target to supply a fifth of all goods imported into 15 neighboring and nearby countries, says a senior trade official amid efforts to boost non-oil exports to compensate for losses suffered because of lower crude sales.

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization Hamid Zadboum said that Iran’s exports to 15 neighboring and nearby countries should increase by nearly 10 times in the upcoming years to reach around $200 billion in value terms.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

China: U.S. Must Lift All Sanctions on Iran

China has called on the U.S. administration to unconditionally return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as soon as possible and lift anti-Iran sanctions. "China holds that the return of the United States to the JCPOA is the only correct approach to resolve the impasse on this issue. All parties should act with greater urgency, work together to implement consensus reached at the foreign ministers’ meeting last December, and push for the unconditional return of the United States to the JCPOA as soon as possible and the lifting of all sanctions on Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

-- 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Postponed to June

A series of Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been postponed until June due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

The AFC said that it had made a joint decision with football’s global governing body FIFA to postpone a series of qualifiers for both the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which had been scheduled to take place on March 25 and 30.

The decision was made after "taking into consideration the existing travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent and following a process of close consultation with Asia’s member associations,” said Asian football’s governing body.

--Dozens Injured in Quake in Southwest Iran

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran near the town of Sisakht on Wednesday evening and at least 40 people were injured, national television said.

"People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht,” a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told the TV.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran most deserved country to host World Cup qualifiers: official

Iran is the most deserved country to host the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the second leg of Group C matches, based on the Iranian football federation’s spokesman.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) changed the fixtures of Group C due to the pandemic coronavirus outbreak and decided to hold the games in a centralized format.According to the previous schedule, Iran had to host Hong Kong in Tehran and travel to Phnom Penh to meet Cambodia in March. But now, the matches will be played every three days in June and in a single host country.

-- Venezuelan minister to Visit Tehran to discuss tourism cooperation

Venezuelan Tourism and Foreign Trade Minister Felix Ramon Plasencia Gonzalez will visit Iran in the next few days to discuss tourism cooperation, Caracas’ Ambassador to Tehran Carlos Antonio Alcala Cordones has said.

“Felix Plasencia is going to visit Iran next week to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on expansion of tourism cooperation with the Islamic Republic,” IRNA quoted the envoy as saying on Wednesday.

-- Iran's largest agro products export terminal inaugurated

President Hassan Rouhani, on Thursday, inaugurated the first phase of Iran’s biggest agricultural products export terminal constructed with an investment of 7.2 trillion rials (about $171 million) in the northern Mazandaran province through video conference, IRNA reported. Put into operation in the 51st series of inauguration ceremonies in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), the terminal is covering 31,000 hectares of land in the city of Jouybar.

Marketing, exporting products, creation and introduction of Iranian brands in global markets, reforming the distribution system and regulation of the market of agricultural products are reported to be among the primary goals of the mentioned export terminal.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish