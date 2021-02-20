Pakistani Interior Minister visits second cross-border post with Iran

According to an official statement Sheikh Rashid Ahmad after aerial surveillance of the border areas of Gwadar, Torbat, Mand and Radig in Balochistan province, visited the zero point at the point of Rimdan-Gabd which was inaugurated on December 19.

The Pakistani Interior Minister viewed commercial activities at the new Rimdan-Gabd border cross-border post and inspected the facilities available for transportation of goods and trucks.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad along with Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan South Major General Aymen Bilal Safdar also inspected the process of fencing the joint border strip with Iran.

He added that 40% of the fence has been installed and the projected to fence the entire border between Iran and Pakistan would be completed by June this year.

Emphasizing his government's determination to strengthen the country's internal security, the Pakistani Interior Minister continued: The border management system with neighboring countries will be equipped in a new way, the main purpose of which is to facilitate bilateral trade and facilitate people cross border movement.

The Pakistani Interior Ministry in the statement said Sheikh Rashid Ahmad is scheduled to visit the zero point of Taftan border the official border crossing with Iran during his four-day visit to Balochistan.

The second official crossing between Iran and Pakistan was opened in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

In addition, the Pakistani government has put the development of border infrastructure on the agenda, and in the latest move, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has called for speeding up the construction of border markets with Iran and developing a comprehensive solution in this regard.

