COVID-19 claims 77 more lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 8,017 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 678 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 77 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,341.

Lari noted that 1,331,162 patients out of a total of 1,558,159 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,669 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 109 million people across the world, from whom over 2,400,000 people have lost their lives.

