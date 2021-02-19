Iran to launch manufacturing line of Russian COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Vaezi told IRNA that the project will be carried out as per Iran-Russia prior agreement to that effect.

Iran has decided to provide a variety of vaccines ranging from the WHO-affiliate COVAX vaccines, to Russian, Indian and Chinese vaccines as well as domestic vaccines, he pointed out.

The Iranian government does not prioritize the domestic or foreign producers of the vaccines, he said, adding that what is vital for Iran is the vaccination campaign to save life of all Iranians.

