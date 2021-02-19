Feb 19, 2021, 1:21 PM
Iran stand draws attentionsat Minsk Int’l Book Fair

Tehran, Feb 19, IRNA – Iran has drawn the visitors’ attention to its stand at the 28th Minsk International Book Fair that opened on Thursday.

The Iranian stand features artworks in the areas of Iranology, Islamology, classical literature, and Iranian poetry as well as handicrafts.

Also, eye-catching works of Iranian miniature, a traditional style of painting, are being showcased at the fair.

The exhibition features 281 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Iran, Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine.

"The book unites people and countries," is the motto of this edition of the event.

