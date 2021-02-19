Feb 19, 2021, 10:09 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84234870
0 Persons

Tags

Iraqi expert: sanctions on Iran must be removed in reality

Iraqi expert: sanctions on Iran must be removed in reality

Baghdad, Feb 19, IRNA – Iraqi researcher Hashem Al-Kindi on Friday said that imposed sanctions against Iran must be lifted in practice.

In an interview with IRNA, Al-Kindi pointed out that Americans cannot be trusted.

They must actually lift their unlawful sanctions, he said, adding that only then Iran could be expected to resume the JCPOA commitments.

What happened on the JCPOA is the US’ irresponsibility during Trump's presidency, he underlined.

This lack of responsibility has damaged the international law and agreements, he underscored.

The expert described the EU’s stance on the US’ exit from the JCPOA as unacceptable.

They know that the US would not abide by its obligations but did not react in this regard, Al-Kindi further noted.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 1 =