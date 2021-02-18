IRGC commander: Iran's conventional weapons non-negotiable

He told Yemen's "Al-Masira" website on Thursday that Conventional defense weapons are our right and can not be negotiated in any way, and it is an issue on which there is consensus."

He added that Iran has never sought war and has defense agents to deter any aggression and will respond to any aggression against its territory with force."

The advisor to the IRGC commander further said that Iran will fulfill the nuclear obligations only if the other parties fulfill their obligations in practice not in words.

The Donald Trump administration has violated Resolution 2231 and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) since May 7, 2016, and has continued to maintain illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people, despite its resolutions and commitments.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that they have never left the negotiating table and that it was the US which did so.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish