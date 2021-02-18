Iran’s actions on non-communicable diseases sets model for ME: WHO official

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Ahmad al-Manzari, who has paid a visit to Iran, said that the national action plan of Iran to manage non-communicable diseases must take into account by the regional states.

He termed the COVID-19 as an opportunity for health systems in the world to get well-prepared for possible future pandemics by making structural changes.

Earlier on Wednesday, he said that Iran’s successful polices in the battle with COVID-19 will be shared with other states.

The Iranian health personnel is doing well in the fight against the pandemic, he underlined.

He further noted that Iran is conducting research and producing vaccines to this end.

Recently, the domestically produced vaccine for the coronavirus dubbed COV-Pars has been unveiled in Iran. The product that has been developed by Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is an inhalable vaccine.

