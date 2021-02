The Head of the Crisis Management Department of Khorasan Razavi Province Mohsen Nejat said that the trucks exclude fuel items.

He further noted that Iran has voiced readiness to dispatch heavy vehicles to clear the incident area.

On Feb 13, the explosion of fuel tankers at a customs post in Afghanistan’s border town of Islam Qala near the Iranian border did not cause any loss of life in the Dogharoun border of Iran.

