Official: Iran identifies 21 cases of UK mutation coronavirus

So far 4 Iranians have died from the new mutation coronavirus in the country, Raeisi said.

He added that patients infected with the new mutation coronavirus are from the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin, and Khouzestan.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that the death toll caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours hit 80 in the country.

Iran’s Center for Contagious Decease Control on Wednesday announced the details of the COVID-19 vaccination program, according to which 60 million Iranians would receive 120 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in a year.

