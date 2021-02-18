COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Iran: Official

Some 8,066 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 578 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 80 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,264.

Lari noted that 1,324,231 patients out of a total of 1,550,142 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,679 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 10,274,529 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 109 million people across the world, from whom over 2,400,000 people have lost their lives.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish