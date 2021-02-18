Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- IAEA chief to visit Iran Saturday for talks on continuation of ties

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Saturday for technical talks on how to work with Iran in light of its plan to reduce cooperation, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said.

-- Leader: Iran wants action not words from JCPOA parties

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran will not accept mere verbal promises in the case of the 2015 nuclear agreement this time around and needs to see action on the part of other signatories, given the many instances of counterparty noncompliance the country has faced.

-- Nasrallah warns Israel against playing with fire

The secretary-general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying, any Israeli act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of a number of top Hezbollah commanders, including Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Syria in February 2008, Press TV reported.

Nasrallah insisted that Hezbollah does not seek a military confrontation but it will display a resistance much stronger than ever before if it is pushed into one.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Extends Ban on UK Flights

Iran has extended a ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom for another three weeks amid reports that more Iranians have been infected by a variant of the coronavirus that was first spotted in England in December.

A spokesman of Iran’s civil aviation authority said on Wednesday that the ban might be renewed for a fourth time in early March if the number of infections related to the mutated form of the virus surge in Iran.

"Given that we face the onset of the peak of the English coronavirus (infections), it would be highly possible that the travel ban to the UK will be extended again on March 10," said Muhammad Hassan Zibakhsh.

-- Russia, Iran, Turkey Condemn Zionist Attacks on Syria

Iran, Russia, and Turkey have held a new round of negotiations under the Astana format between Syrian government delegates and representatives of foreign-sponsored opposition groups, months after the intra-Syrian peace talks were called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

--Three Intelligence Forces Martyred

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said Wednesday three of its forces have been martyred in the line of duty in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

According to a statement, the three Intelligence Ministry forces were martyred in an operation against a ring involved in organized crimes in Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The large province situated in the southeast of Iran shares long borders with Pakistan, making it a conduit for drug and human trafficking.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Rouhani to Merkel: JCPOA ‘unchangeable’

In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday afternoon, President Hassan Rouhani criticized Europe for failing to honor their commitment to the nuclear deal and raising new issues in relation to the 2015 agreement, officially called the JCPOA.

-- Iran and Japan agree to boost defense cooperation

In a video teleconference on Tuesday the defense ministers of Iran and Japan stressed the importance of making efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue communications between the two countries’ defense authorities.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami also congratulated Kishi Nobuo on his appointment as Japan’s defense minister.

Kishi also called for Iran’s cooperation in providing security of navigation and safe passage of vessels, including those related to Japan, in the Persian Gulf waters.

-- Iran, Russia hold the second day of joint naval exercises

On the second and last day of their joint drills in the northern Indian Ocean, which its main purpose was commercial security in the sea, the Iranian and Russian naval forces exercised freedom of two hijacked ships and extinguishing the fire.

Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, the spokesperson of the joint naval exercises, said, “On the second day of combined drills in the northern Indian Ocean, and based on a scenario, the rescue operations of two cargo ships hijacked by pirates while sailing in international waters was carried out by surface and air units.”

