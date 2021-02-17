Feb 18, 2021, 12:03 AM
Iran, Afghanistan urge establishment of joint scientific associations

Tehran, Feb 18, IRNA - Iran's deputy science, research, and technology minister for international affairs Hossein Salar-Amoli on Wednesday called for the establishment of joint scientific associations.

Salar-Amoli made the remarks in a meeting with the acting president of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan Abdul Zahir Shakib in Tehran, urging holding joint meetings in the future.

Both sides enjoy cultural and historical commonality, he said, calling for the significance of Iran’s scientific and technological role in the world.

Also, he touched on granting the scholarship to the academic figures and voicing Iran’s readiness on the digital library of Afghanistan’s Academy of Sciences.

