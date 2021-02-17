Caracas, Tehran to ink MoU on tourism coop

The Venezuelans ambassador made the remarks on Wednesday night in a meeting with Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Ali-Asghar Mounesan, noting that Plasencia's trip to Iran is aimed at paving the way for more collaborations in tourism industry.

The ambassador also noted that he has been in Iran for two years and it is obvious that a short visit by the Venezuelan minister will not give him enough time to get acquainted with history and tourist attractions of the country.

Cordones underlined that joint venture in tourism industry will bolster ties between Iran and Venezuela and help the two countries' economy.

He further noted that Plasencia intends to offer a pavilion to Iran at the International Tourism Fair of Venezuela.

For his part, Mounesan said that during a webinar with former Venezuelan tourism minister, both sides decided to expand tourism ties and hold an introductory tour.

The Iranian minister added that the two countries are going to sign a MoU to expand cooperation in tourism industry and that tourism practitioners from Venezuela and Iran will hold talks for future cooperation.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism has determined a five-day trip for the Venezuelan delegation, but it seems that they are going to stay less time in Iran, he noted.

The relationship between Venezuela and Iran became more serious following an official visit by the then Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to Tehran in 2001. Now, the two nations are determined to expand cooperation in tourism.

According to previous agreements, Venezuelan and Iranian nationals can have visa-free travels to each others' countries to stay for two weeks.

The visit by the Venezuelan minister is expected to pave the ground for expansion of cooperation in cultural, economic and political fields.

