Iran, Azerbaijan to expand mutual ties

Gafarova said that common historical, cultural, and religious values have provided excellent conditions for the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan and the expansion of comprehensive cooperation will provide the interests of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

Zonnour said the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan in various fields.

The two sides exchanged views on the prospects for inter-parliamentary relations, the expansion of economic and cultural cooperation, and other issues of interest.

Earlier today, Zonnour and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed that there is a great capacity for further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Also in a meeting with the First vice-speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament, Ziyafat Asgarov, Zonnour reviewed ways to expand parliamentary ties.

He highlighted the joint efforts for the development of the north-south and south-west international transport corridors and Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan in various fields.

Iranian parliamentary delegation also held talks with the Head of Azerbaijan's National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

