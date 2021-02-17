Iran, Azerbaijan urge development of bilateral relations

The two sides stressed the development of bilateral relations in different areas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported.

Referring to the new conditions created in the region after the recent crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the liberation of the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, both sides stressed the implementation of joint economic plans.

They exchanged views on some other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier today, Zonnour reviewed ways to expand parliamentary ties with the First vice-speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament, Ziyafat Asgarov.

He highlighted the joint efforts for the development of the north-south and south-west international transport corridors and Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan in various fields.

Iranian parliamentary delegation also held talks with the Head of Azerbaijan's National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

