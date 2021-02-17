Irresponsible decisions take world's weightlifting nowhere

Moradi, who has been nominated for the upcoming presidency of the IWF, pointed out that the irresponsible decisions made in the federation will take the world’s weightlifting nowhere.

I am looking for a position for Iran’s weightlifting, he said, adding that this measure could be achieved by the national consensus.

He hailed the Iranian officials who have sided with him in running for the presidency.

Reportedly, some 11 candidates are competing for the presidency of the troubled federation.

