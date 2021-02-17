Feb 17, 2021, 6:17 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84233255
0 Persons

Tags

Irresponsible decisions take world's weightlifting nowhere

Irresponsible decisions take world's weightlifting nowhere

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – The policies of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) are still based on the previous approaches that might pose a severe threat to the sport, the Head of Iran Weightlifting Federation Ali Moradi said on Wednesday.

Moradi, who has been nominated for the upcoming presidency of the IWF, pointed out that the irresponsible decisions made in the federation will take the world’s weightlifting nowhere.

I am looking for a position for Iran’s weightlifting, he said, adding that this measure could be achieved by the national consensus.

He hailed the Iranian officials who have sided with him in running for the presidency.

Reportedly, some 11 candidates are competing for the presidency of the troubled federation.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 4 =