Feb 17, 2021, 2:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84233141
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Iran

Official: COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Iran

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Some 67 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 59,184, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday.

Lari said that with the 67 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 59,184.

Some 8,042 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 744  of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that 1,317,612 patients out of a total of 1,542,076 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,684 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 10,218,318  tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 109 million people across the world, from whom over 2,400,000 people have lost their lives.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 12 =