Addressing the ceremony, Hormuzgan Governor Fereydoun Hemmati said the project is in line with the Strategy of Resistance Economy and surge in production in Bandar Abbas.

The refinery will be built with $150-million investment of MTA Holding and with the capacity of producing 1,000 barrels of base lubricant per day in the Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone.

