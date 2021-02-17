Feb 17, 2021, 12:55 PM
Iran joins club of nations to generate electricity from Hydrogen

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Iran has joined the club of nations with know-how to generate electricity from Hydrogen, according to the head of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization.

Mohammad Satekin said that Hydrogen, as the most available element in nature, is a desirable energy carrier.

Satekin said that his organization supports the use of Hydrogen as a pure source of energy.

Generating electricity from Hydrogen is one of the newest ways to protect environment and avert air pollution.

Meanwhile, Mapna Group, as Iran’s biggest producer of power generating turbines, has recently signaled readiness to produce Hydrogen-fueled turbines.  

